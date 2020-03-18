Bryan Health says they don't have enough COVID-19 tests, hoping more will come soon

Bryan Health officials said as of right now, they have enough beds and enough staff to handle COVID-19 spreading throughout the community.

What they don't have enough of are tests.

"We've done 21 so far, and would like to see more tests, we'd like to offer that to more people in the community," John Trapp, vice president of medical affairs for Bryan Health said.

Trapp said access to tests is one of their biggest challenges right now. They can't currently perform the test at Bryan, it has to be sent to state labs.

"We're hoping to have more testing in the next three to four weeks," Trapp said. "I've spoken to our lab directors, we're making sure we can do those tests here on-site in the next few weeks."

For now, only the sickest patients who test negative for other illnesses and require hospitalization are prioritized for testing, Trapp said.

"If you're well, we're going to recommend out-patient management, and most patients will get well overtime," Trapp said.

When asked if these limitations on testing could mean that people in Lincoln do have the coronavirus, they're just not getting tested for it, Trapp said yes.

"There may be people in the community who have mild symptoms who aren't being tested, and maybe walking through the community feeling relatively well," Trapp said.

He said these people may not feel sick enough to seek medical treatment, and even if they do, they could be being sent home without a test.

Though, he said they do their best to screen for any high-risk indicators like travel or exposure history and recommend isolation for all patients with respiratory illnesses.

The demand for information regarding COVID-19 and tests themselves has been high.

Bob Ravenscroft, VP of Bryan Health, said more than 15,000 people have engaged with Bryan Health's Facebook page, more than 7,900 people have viewed the COVID-19 webpage on Bryan Health's website, the COVID-19 hotline has received more than 300 calls, Bryan EZ Visit, a telemedicine service, has seen more than 3,500 people completely a coronavirus questionnaire, Bryan LifePointe's upper respiratory urgent care has exceeded more than 200 patients.

Of those people, 21 have been tested for coronavirus. 18 of those tests have been negative. Three are still pending.

They ask that anyone with respiratory symptoms of any kind stay home, and if they need to seek medical attention start by calling the nurse hotline at 402-481-0500 or going through their EZ-Visit, telemedicine process, unless it's a true emergency.

While operations throughout most of Bryan Health facilities is carrying on as normal, some surgeons have canceled elective procedures to conserve beds and other resources.

Though currently they have at least 100 open beds, with room to add more.

They're also asking patients to consider limiting visits to the hospital for routine care.

Anyone visiting the hospital as a patient will be screened for symptoms of cough, fever, or trouble breathing before entering. They may also ask questions about travel history or potential exposure to COVID-19.

Patients may be asked to wear a mask, Lisa Vail, chief nursing officer for Bryan Health said.

Anyone coming into the hospital to visit a patient will go through the same screening. If determined to be at any risk of having the virus, you'll be asked to go home. Vail said they've limited the number of visitors allowed to two close relatives per patient.

