Bryan Health seeing day-to-day increase in elective surgeries

On Friday, Bryan Health officials shared that physicians are now performing more procedures during Phase 3 of their pandemic response.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said the number of elective surgeries is increasing day to day and their changes to the visitor policy, where people can visit from 5 a.m. to noon, is working well.

"We'll continue to monitor that over a period of time. We're still trying to keep the number of visitors who are accessing the building to a minimal number but also taking into account, we're trying to allow people to be with their loved ones and support person be available," he added.

Leaders with Bryan Health said they are in good standing when it comes to blood supplies and personal protective equipment supplies.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, just shy of 11,000 people have been tested, of those 1,450 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 300 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 11 COVID-19 patients in house. We're told seven of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said four of those patients are on ventilators, five patients are in the ICU, two are in the Progressive Care Unit, and four are in the General Care Unit.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.