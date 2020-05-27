Bryan Health seeing stabilization and decrease in number of COVID-19 patients

On Wednesday, Bryan Health officials shared hopeful news when it comes to COVID-19 patients.

Leaders said they're seeing a decrease in the number of patients needing care who are fighting the virus at the hospital.

Currently there are 22 people diagnosed with COVID-19 who are at Bryan Medical Center, compared to this time on Tuesday, there were 24 COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

"We are seeing a stabilization and I would say it is coming down a little bit even with all the additional testing done, our true focus are the number of individuals that are testing positive, ill enough to the stage of having to be hospitalized. So, I would say from that perspective it is coming down a little bit but I think we need to look at more than a week as a trend so we'll be watching it over time to see if we continue to decrease," said John Woodrich, President and CEO at Bryan Medical Center.

Physicians stress the continued use of face coverings, social distancing and rigorous hand washing as our first line of defense from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 8,776 people have been tested, of those 1,189 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 377 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 22 COVID-19 patients, with two patients pending results. We're told 16 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said 10 of those patients are on ventilators, 10 patients are in the ICU, three are in the Progressive Care Unit, and nine are in the General Care Unit.

Mobile COVID-19 testing clinics

A mobile testing clinic will be held on Friday during the morning for people who have pre-scheduled an appointment through the Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department.

It is not a drop-in testing clinic and so far 150 people have been scheduled to be tested for COVID-19.

Visitor policy updated

Leaders with Bryan Health said they will be announcing changes and updates to visitation procedures at the hospital system on Friday.

Physicians will be meeting later this week to discuss how they will implement Phase 3 of elective surgery cases during the pandemic.

Phase 3 would be for patients needing longer hospital stays.