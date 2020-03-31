Bryan Health staff now wearing face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19

No additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed from the first week of testing through Bryan Health’s drive thru testing service.

On Monday we reported three patients were confirmed to have the virus after being tested during the first few days in operation.

As of Tuesday, 293 people have been tested by the service. Results from 40 tests have come back negative. The remaining 250 tests are pending.

Another 98 in-patient COVID-19 tests have been administered. Sixty-four have come back negative, while 34 are pending.

COVID-19 test results are available about four days after testing at the earliest, the hospital said.

In terms of hospital bed space, 355 beds are currently in use, of 548 total.

Hospital administrators also announced Tuesday that staff at Bryan Medical Center, Bryan Physician Network and Bryan Heart Clinics have started wearing surgical masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Larry Krebsbach, infection prevention manager at Bryan Medical Center, said wearing the masks provides an added layer of protection for workers on the front lines who interact with patients.

“When you look at the CDC guidelines for precautions to take for healthcare workers, this is very appropriate from the standpoint, if someone would have come down with COVID-19 and you were around them, and you’re wearing appropriate face protection... [we] generally would not consider that as an exposure,” Krebsbach said.