Bryan Health preparing to expand elective surgeries to patients needing longer stays

On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials said they're preparing to expand on elective surgery cases.

Physicians will be meeting later this week and discuss how they will implement Phase 3 of elective surgery cases during the pandemic.

Phase 3 would be for patients needing longer hospital stays.

"At the same time when we do that, we've been having a lot of discussion about our visitor policy. That will be looked at as well this week with the announcement coming out by the end of the week of allowing more support individuals for our patients, specifically for our surgical patients as we continue to open that up," explained John Woodrich, President and CEO at Bryan Medical Center.

Leaders with Bryan Health say their LifePointe Fittness Center will be re-opening on June 1 with a number of safety precautions.

With concerns about hospitalization rates in Omaha, leaders with Bryan Health said they are prepared to take on more patients. Leaders said they work closely with hospitals in the region and can take care of their patients if needed.

Leaders with Bryan Health said they are seeing a leveling off when it comes to COVID-19 hospitalizations, but they stress the continued use of face coverings and masks as businesses reopen, adding masks are our first line of defense from COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases by the numbers

At Bryan Health, to date, 8,673 people have been tested, of those 1,179 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and there are 334 pending cases.

Bryan Medical Center currently has 24 COVID-19 patients. We're told 16 of those patients are from Lancaster County.

Bryan Health officials said 10 of those patients are on ventilators, 10 patients are in the ICU, three are in the Progressive Care Unit, and 11 are in the General Care Unit.