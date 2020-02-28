Bryan Health tests a handful of patients for COVID-19, all tests have come back negative

While there are no known cases of coronavirus in Nebraska outside of UNMC, Bryan Health officials told 10/11 NOW, they've tested a few people for the disease.

All tests done have come back negative.

But the hospital is still getting ready for the worst-case scenario, just in case.

"We've been preparing since January," Tobias Watson, emergency preparedness coordinator for Bryan Health said.

He said the hospital has been working around the clock both internally, and with community partners, to get ready for COVID-19.

He said they have a plan in place they've used in similar disease outbreaks that have proven effective.

"First we identify the issue," Watson said. "Do they meet the criteria, are they showing symptoms, and if they do we isolate them, put masks on them and put them in a private room."

Then they notify the health department, who notifies the state, who reports to the CDC.

But just because the hospital is ready, doesn't mean you need to panic.

"The risk is really very low in our community," Vail said.

What you do need to do, is practice common sense and wash your hands, avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, cover your cough, avoid contact with sick people and stay home if you don't feel well.

This will not only help prevent the spread of COVID-19 but also more common viruses like the flu.

"You should be more concerned about the flu," Vail said. "That happens every season and the mortality rates based on the flu are much greater than that of COVID-19."