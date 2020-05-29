Bryan Health and CHI Health to relax some visitation guidelines

Bryan Health is implementing new patient support person guidelines beginning Monday, June 1. CHI Health is also implementing new guidelines the same day.

For patients with COVID-19, no support persons are allowed if patients have a pending COVID-19 test, or with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

For Bryan Health patients:

Non-Surgical inpatient in general care

· One healthy, adult support person is now allowed from 5 a.m. to noon at Bryan Health.

Patient is having surgery with overnight stay expected

· Support person may stay with patient for one-hour after transfer to inpatient room following surgery

· Subsequent days, one healthy, adult support person is now allowed, 5 a.m. to noon

Patient is having outpatient, same-day surgery or patient is having a diagnostic test/interventional procedure:

· One healthy, adult support person is allowed for the duration of visit to provide assistance and transportation

These existing guidelines continue:

One healthy, adult support person is allowed in these areas or situations 24/7

· Emergency Department

· Bryan Family Birthplace – one labor partner

· NICU – parents/guardians (two allowed)

· Pediatrics – one parent/guardian

· Dependent adult needing special assistance

End-of-life care – number of support persons to be determined by patient’s nurse and administrative manager

All support persons must wear a mask, pass screening questions, and pass temperature check.

All retail locations within the medical center locations (cafeterias, Bryan Bean Cafes, gift shops) are closed to the general public, but open to individuals onsite to support a patient.

For CHI Health patients:

Additional visitors are allowed in the following circumstances:

· Minor patients including NICU and newborns are allowed up to two parents/guardians at a time

· Patients receiving end of life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team

· On a case-by-case basis, visits by minors may be allowed at the discretion of the patient’s care team

“With our hospital ICU and bed capacity in a healthy, stable state, we feel confident and comfortable relaxing our visitor policy," said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart. "This will be a gradual process, as well, but it’s the first step in our journey back to normalcy.”

All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask at all times per CHI Health guidelines. Visitors can wear their own cloth mask or will be provided a mask at the screening station.

With the allowance of one visitor per patient, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart will continue to follow stringent policies and procedures to make sure the hospital remains a safe environment. Visitors are asked to stay home if they’re feeling ill or experiencing symptoms.

“This policy change should assure the community that our hospitals are safe and our doctors, nurses and staff stand ready to care for them,” Vance said. “As we open up our doors, we want people to feel comfortable addressing their health needs. Seeking routine and vital health care remains an essential part in our overall well-being.”

