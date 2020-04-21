Bryan Health will likely resume elective surgeries on May 4

Bryan Health officials said they will likely resume elective surgeries on May 4, however, they are still working to determine how many surgeries and procedures will be performed.

On Monday, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that elective surgeries may resume starting May 4. The Governor said hospitals can do elective surgeries if 30% of hospital beds, ICU beds, and ventilators are available. Hospitals must also have two weeks’ worth of PPE on site.

President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center John Woodrich said hospital officials are working with doctors on what level of operation Bryan Health will start.

Woodrich said the hospital is looking at if they should resume operations at 50%, 75%, or other possibilities.

Doctors will help Bryan Health’s leadership prioritize which patients need to come in first and are most in need of the elective surgeries and procedures.

Woodrich said one concern is opening back up and running out of PPE or the hospital’s blood supply. He said the hospital does not want to burn through equipment then be forced to shut down again.

Hospital officials are currently working on projections of the needed PPE and blood once operations resume.

Bryan Health Vice president of Advancement Bob Ravenscroft said, while PPE and availability of supplies factor into the decision to reopen, the most important decision is when it is safe for patients, staff, and physicians.

Treating COVID-19 patients

Bryan Medical Center currently has 14 patients with confirmed or pending COVID-19 test results. That number is up five from Monday's count.

There are six in-house patients with confirmed COVID-19 and eight with pending test results.

Of the 14 patients, six are in the Intensive Care Unit at Bryan Medical Center. Four of those patients remain on ventilators.

COVID-19 testing hits milestone

Bryan Health has officially surpassed 2,000 COVID-19 tests administered.

As of Tuesday morning, Bryan Health has completed 2,001 COVID-19 tests at the Bryan LifePointe Drive-Thru Clinic, Bryan Medical Center, and Urgent Care.

Of these test administered, 101 tests were positive, 1,791 were negative, and 109 remain pending.

