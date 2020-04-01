Bryan Health will no longer allow patient visitors starting Friday

Starting Friday, Bryan Health will no longer be allowing visitors to patients at its hospitals.

Below is the full release fro Bryan Health:

"Effective Friday, April 3, Bryan Health will further restrict visitation by no longer allowing visitors to patients in our facilities and clinics.

A healthy, adult support person will be allowed in a few limited circumstances:

• Patient arriving at either emergency department (limited to one, if needed)

• Bryan Family Birthplace (limited to one labor partner)

• NICU and post-partum infant (limited to two parents/guardians)

• Pediatric/Minor patient (19 years or younger) (limited to one parent/guardian)

• Dependent adult needing special assistance (as determined by patient’s nurse and Administrative Manager)

• Patient care partner needing teaching and instructions prior to discharge (as determined by patient’s nurse and Administrative Manager)

• Outpatient and clinic patient needing a support and/or transportation assistance (limited to one)

• Patient receiving end-of-life care (number to be determined by patient’s nurse and Administrative Manager)

• Special Circumstances (as identified by Administrative Manager)

Upon designation, support persons will be screened upon each arrival for signs of illness by taking their temperature and are required to follow infection prevention procedures as instructed. If the support person fails the health screening, he/she will not be permitted.

Patients with a pending COVID-19 test, or with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, are not allowed as support persons.

Other ways you can connect with a patient at Bryan Medical Center:

• Phone a patient’s room directly by dialing:

o Bryan East Campus 402-481-1xxx (patient room #)"

o Bryan West Campus 402-481-9xxx (patient room #)

o Bryan Women’s & Children’s 402-481-7xxx (patient room #)

• Use your personal devices (smart phones, iPads, tablets, laptops) as they are a great way to stay connected. Families without necessary devices should consult with the patient’s nurse regarding devices that Bryan may be able to loan on a temporary, limited basis.

• Should a patient need a charging device, these are available through volunteers and customer care, 402-481-3032.

• Flower and gift orders are available through Lori’s Gifts at Bryan, 402-481-8359 (Bryan East Campus) or 402-481-4852 (Bryan West Campus). Order online at bryanhealth.org (view under “Patients & Visitors” information).

• Requests for eGreetings to be sent to patients are available on bryanhealth.org (view under “I Want To” drop-down menu) and are delivered Monday–Friday.

• Greetings mailed through US Postal Service will be delivered to patients Monday–Friday.

• To request a special occasion acknowledgement (i.e. patient birthday, anniversaries, etc.) please contact volunteers and customer care, 402-481-3032.

For more information, please visit bryanhealth.org and select the “Patients & Visitors” tab at the top of the page.