Bryan Medical Center continues to treat 18 COVID-19 patients as others improve

As of Friday morning, Bryan Medical Center is treating 18 in-house patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. That number has decreased from 22 on Thursday and 24 on Wednesday.

According to hospital officials, five patients have lab-confirmed COVID-19. Of those patients, four are from Lancaster County and one is from outside Lancaster County.

Two of the lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients remain on ventilators as of Friday morning. Respiratory Therapist Jason Rathbun said those patients have been on ventilators for nearly a week.

Of the 18 patients with confirmed COVID-19 or pending COVID-19 test results, four remain in the Intensive Care Unit. That number has decreased since Thursday when seven patients were in the ICU. On Wednesday, Bryan Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

Another four patients remain in the Progressive Care Unit and ten are in the General Care Unit.

Treating COVID-19 patients

Respiratory Therapist Holly Krieger said treating COVID-19 patients is very similar to treating other respiratory patients, but health care workers must use extra caution.

Krieger said respiratory therapists at Bryan Medical Center are still completing breathing treatments with COVID-19 patients.

If a patient is on a ventilator, respiratory therapists can run breathing treatments through the machine, suction patients’ lungs, and closely monitor their vitals.

On Thursday, hospital officials said Bryan Medical Center has a ventilator capacity of 161 ventilators, as well as 4 neonatal ventilators.

Doctors can treat COVID-19 patients with invasive ventilators or with non-invasive BiPAP (Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure) machines. If a need for more ventilators were to arise, Bryan Medical Center can also convert BiPAP machines to invasive ventilators.

John Woodrich, President and CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said Bryan Medical Center has set up a telemedicine network inside the hospital to help with PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) conservation.

There are now 50 beds within the hospital where doctors can speak with patients from outside the room. Woodrich said this helps to conserve PPE and keep employees safe.

Testing for COVID-19

Bryan Health continues to test for COVID-19 at Bryan Medical Center, the Drive-Thru Clinic, and Urgent Care.

As of Friday morning, Bryan Health has completed 1,237 COVID-19 tests.

Of the tests, 53 had positive results. One week ago, that number was just nine.

Hospital officials said 1,030 tests were negative and 153 are pending.