Bryan Medical Center now doing in-house COVID-19 tests for severely ill patients

On Thursday, Bryan Health officials announced they now have the capability to test for COVID-19 at Bryan Medical Center.

Previously, all tests were sent to a third-party lab for results.

The in-house testing began on Wednesday with 5 patients tested.

Bryan Medical Center CEO John Woodrich said the hospital will start slow and with the most severely ill patients.

The hospital currently has 200 testing kits available and will open up in-house testing more broadly once more resources arrive.

Results from the in-house COVID-19 tests can be done in as little as 2.5 hours, however, the hospital will run tests in batches to conserve resources.

Woodrich also said the hospital is making good progress with testing at its third-party lab. There are currently 74 pending COVID-19 tests. Of those tests, 62 were done at the Bryan LifePoint Drive-Thru Clinic on Wednesday.

As tests come back at a quicker rate, hospital officials continue to urge people who believe they may have COVID-19 to get tested.

The drive-thru clinic has the ability to complete 110 tests per day. Currently, they are running about 60 tests a day.

COVID-19 patients at Bryan Medical Center

As of Thursday, there are seven patients at Bryan Medical Center with lab-confirmed COVID-19 and three patients with pending test results.

Of the ten COVID-19 patients, six remain in the Intensive Care Unit. Hospital officials said three of those patients are on ventilators.

Keeping families connected

Bryan Health officials said they understand the stress visitor restrictions can cause for families with loved ones in the hospital.

Bryan Health has implemented several procedures to keep these families connected.

In 2011, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce held a contest for local start-ups to see how they could best intersect with the medical field. Bryan Health and CHI Health selected Nobl as the winner of the contest.

Nearly a decade later, hospital officials said Nobl is playing a significant role in keeping families together.

Through Nobl, a family can access a portal with information on their loved 24/7. With a four-digit code, families can use the App to see what is going on in their loved one’s day-to-day life while in the hospital.

A resource team made up of nurses and other hospital employees are also going around the East and West campuses to help connect patients with their loved ones.

The resource team can help patients use cell phones, tablets, and other technology to connect with their loved ones.

If you have a loved one at Bryan Medical Center, you can drop off a device for them to use. Hospital officials ask you clearly label the phone, tablet, or other device and bring it to one of the front doors. The device will then be delivered to the patient and a member of the resource team will help get the patient connected.

