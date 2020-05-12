Buffalo Bill Rodeo, NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade rescheduled

NEBRASKAland DAYS has rescheduled the 2020 Buffalo Bill Rodeo for

August 5-8, 2020.

The performances will include all of the key players, including the Beutler and Sons Rodeo Company, Hall of Fame announcer Randy Corley, and Audio and Video contractors.

NEBRASKAland DAYS on Parade has been scheduled for August 8.

.

“A lot of people have worked really hard to try and get us another crack at this later in the summer,” said Executive Director David Fudge. “The Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee found a date where our key players could all be here so it still feels like the Buffalo Bill Rodeo.”

Organizers will now spend the next several weeks working with community groups to place other activities around the rodeo. ‘Our goal would be to try and have some of those traditional events along with the rodeo.”

While organizers are committed to giving the festival a second shot, the reality is it may still not happen.

“There are folks who will tell us what we can and can’t do at that point in the summer,” said Fudge. “We have no desire to endanger anyone. If we can go, we’ll go. If not, we at least tried.”

Working within that reality, tickets will not go on sale at this time. “We’ll need to wait and see what kind of limitations we’ll be working with at that point in the summer, which will probably look different than they do now.”

NEBRASKAland DAYS in its traditional space and form generates in excess of $21 million dollars a year in economic impact for North Platte.

Several community based organizations also generate funding for their organizations during the celebration that gets redistributed throughout the community to worthy causes.

“We think people will be ready to celebrate at some point,” said Fudge. “We’re going to try and give them a way to do that.