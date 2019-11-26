Buffalo County authorities looking for missing man

Authorities in Buffalo County need your help to locate a missing man.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is looking for Christopher Loupin.

The 28-year-old was last seen on Sunday, November 17, at the 4 Seasons Campground south of Elm Creek.

He was wearing shorts and a T-shirt, with no cell phone or coat.

His family believes he may be in danger.

Loupin is 5'10" with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is or have any information, contact the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office at 308-236-8555 or the Kearney-Buffalo County CrimeStoppers at 308-237-3434.

