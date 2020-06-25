Buffalo County deputy arrested Iowa man in Elm Creek

A Buffalo County deputy was injured Wednesday night after a scuffle with an Iowa man wanted on a parole violation.

The Buffalo County Sheriff's office said the incident happened about 7:00 pm near the Oak Ridge Trailer court on South Mill street in Elm Creek. That location is in the southeast part of town.

The deputy performed a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Randall Streeter, age 47, who was suspected of driving under suspension and also had an active Iowa parole violation warrant. The driver indicated he was going to secure his vehicle prior to being transported, at which time he attempted to flee the scene in his vehicle. The Buffalo County deputy, Michael Smith, ordered Streeter to stop. A struggle ensued at which time Streeter was able to move the vehicle short distances through the back yard and side yard of a trailer court, before coming to rest.

During this time Streeter drove over a utility pedestal in a side yard, which caused the loss of electricity to a resident. The deputy did deploy his Taser during the arrest, and was able to take him into custody at the scene. An emergency unit was called to the scene. Both Deputy Smith and Mr. Streeter were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Deputy Smith had injuries to his wrist and hand, and Mr. Streeter was medically cleared and transported to the Buffalo County Jail.

Streeter is being held at the Buffalo County Jail awaiting extradition for the Iowa Parole violation. Additional local charges are also anticipated related to the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

