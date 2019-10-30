Buffalo County to receive final grant to combat substance abuse

The Buffalo County Community Partners program has recently received a grant from the federal government to combat substance abuse in youth. This is the tenth year they have been part of the program, which ends after ten years of support. They can get anywhere from $100,000 to $125,000. They have been part of the grant program several years since 2000.

Kearney youth meet to discuss ways to prevent substance abuse thanks to a grant from the federal government.

Denise Zwiener, Executive Director of Buffalo County Community Partners, says that the program is competitive, so they haven't received the grant every year. The goal is to help rural communities become self-sufficient and sustainable after participating in the grants.

For Kearney and Buffalo County, Zwiener says that they are unique in how they meet with local youth to hear their concerns and issues they see. This fulfills a concern among them that youth don't have much of a voice in how to solve these matters. One focus is on mental health, which is a driving factor for some who do use drugs or alcohol.

"Mental health and behavioral health is really important," said Zwiener. "We're just digging a lot deeper into the grassroots and the roots in our community, to better understand what causes substance use. And mental health is a key component of that."

For buffalo county, the prevailing substance used is alcohol. In the last 15 years, they say they have seen a reduction in youth by sixty percent. They are always welcoming to new members at their meetings to discuss issues and solutions, and encourage parents to also join in.