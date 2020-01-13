Buffalo Wings and Rings gives free wings for a year to 84 customers

Buffalo Wings and Rings opened its second Lincoln location at 40th and Old Cheney Monday where they gave its first 84 customers free wings for a year.

Source: KOLN

The restaurant opened its doors at 11 a.m. Monday, but had several customers lining up outside early in the morning.

Jeff Davis, the first Wings and Rings customer, said he got there at 6 a.m. Monday. He said it took several things to keep him warm for 5 hours.

"A lot of walking around. Sitting back down. Walking around and sitting back down trying to keep warm," Davis said.

This grand opening comes after the Buffalo Wings and Rings in the Railyard closed in November.

Buffalo Wings and Rings owner Michael Barton said, "About 3 years ago, we started looking on the south side. We thought it was an under served area for our customers."

Barton also said he plans to work within the south Lincoln by doing fundraisers with schools and churches.