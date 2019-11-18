Buffalo Wings and Rings set to close Railyard location Nov 29th

In less than two weeks Buffalo Wings and Rings will close in the Railyard.

November 29th is the restaurants last day open downtown, after the Nebraska vs Iowa game they’ll say goodbye to the space for a new one in south Lincoln.

“We’ve got a lot of regular customers before football games and so that’s a little sad to see that go but we are incredibly excited from all the reception we’ve gotten from the south side of town,” said Michael Barton one of the owners of the restaurant.

Their new location near 40th and Old Cheney is smaller than the Railyard one but the open concept and layout means they will be able to hire 50 more people.

“It’ll feel bigger, it’s a bigger open space which we like,” said Barton. “It’ll be very comparable to our location that’s on 68th and O Street.”

They hit a snag in construction with a rainy April and Many, pushing the new locations opening back about a month.

“We’re really pushing to get open the first few weeks of December,” said Barton. “More than likely it will hit the first week of January.”

Barton says he’s had many regular share memories from the Railyard location in the past few months and hopes the new location will be a staple in the south side of town as well.

“We’d like to see a lot of regular faces and any new faces that want to come see us until we close,” said Barton.

Buffalo Wings and Rings was the first restaurant in the Railyard, it’s unclear what will be taking over the space in the future.

