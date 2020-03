Burger King is giving parents a chance to get their kids free meals starting next week.

The burger chain says next Monday it will offer two free kids meals for every adult meal that’s ordered.

But the offer is only for meals purchased online and on Burger King's app.

That's where you will find the coupons for the offer.

Burger King says customers can redeem those coupons one time per guest every day through April 6 or as long as supplies last.

