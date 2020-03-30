BurgerFi in the Haymarket closing 'until further notice'

BurgerFi in the Haymarket is closing its doors until further notice, the restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

In a post to Facebook on Sunday, BurgerFi, located at 300 Canopy Street in the Haymarket, said that it has been closely monitoring advice from health officials regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, and that “based on reasons beyond our control, we are temporarily closing this location until further notice.”

“This decision was not made lightly, but we feel it is the best way to serve our community as we navigate this ever-changing public health crisis,” the post said.

The post finishes by saying, “Our hearts go out all those affected by this crisis. We look forward to serving you again soon. Until then, let’s all do what we can to keep each other safe.”