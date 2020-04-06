Burglar targets antiques store in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police are investigating a burglary at Bittersweet Antiques at N. Cotner Boulevard and Leighton Avenue.

The burglary was reported on Thursday after the store’s landlord reported a back window was broken out.

Police said the business is closing and the store owner hadn’t checked on the store in several days.

Change, records, a safe, white skeleton keys, a cowboy hat, and designer rings were among the items stolen.

Anyone with information can call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

