Burglars steal cars, TV's, safes from Lincoln home

Lincoln Police are searching for two people who broke into a home and stole safes, a computer, two vehicles, and two televisions.

LPD said on Tuesday around 8 a.m., they received a call from a woman who said she was checking on her brother’s home near Cotner and R Street.

The woman told LPD the home had been broken into and several items were stolen.

Surveillance footage showed two men breaking in and stealing two safes, two cars, two televisions, and a computer over the course of two hours, police said.

Both car keys were left hanging in the home, police said, and one of the vehicles was found abandoned nearby.

The other car was found near 21st and A streets.

Total loss is estimated at $15,670.

