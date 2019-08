Lincoln Police responded to a burglary at an Iphone repair store on Saturday at around 12:44 a.m.

LPD says that the iRepair Smartphone store on 4640 Champlain Drive suffered from a burglary and lost an unspecified amount of iPhones and electronics. The current amount of losses is still being tallied by the store.

The burglary is still under investigation. This is a developing story, more will be posted as it becomes available.