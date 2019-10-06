LPD respond to burglary, robbery, and attempted robbery Saturday night

Lincoln Police responded to a burglary Saturday night at around 10 p.m. According to officials, a passerby saw a burglar break through the front door of Robidoux on the 1200 block of South 9th Street.

Security cameras saw the suspect grab a subwoofer worth around $69 and then ran out of the store.

----

LPD responded to an attempted robbery on Saturday night which occurred between 11:30 p.m. to 1:15 a.m.

A 16-year-old went into the drive-through of a Sonic restaurant at 1500 South Coddington Avenue. While in the drive-through, the individual had a verbal altercation with another vehicle.

After the 16-year-old left, the secondary vehicle followed them. Two males then approached the 16-year-old victim and demanded the items in their pockets. When the victim denied the request, they were punched in the face.

No medical attention was needed and there was no loss of property.

----

LPD responded to a robbery which occurred around 9 p.m. on Saturday near the 7th and L Street. According to officials, a 19-year-old was walking down 7th Street when they were confronted by three males.

The three males demanded the wallet from the victim. When the victim said no, the three males assaulted them and took the wallet by force. The three males then ran east bound on L Street.

Minor injuries were sustained by the victim, however medical was not required. In total, $24 was stolen. Vague descriptions were given of the suspects, with one being white and two being black.

Investigations on all three incidents are ongoing.