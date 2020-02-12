Burglary suspect found with drugs, illegal fireworks

Deputies arrested a 38-year-old man who stole more than $9,000 worth of jewelry, medication, electronics and a firearm from a Lancaster County home.

On Monday, deputies were sent to the area of N. 40th and Bluff Road on a report of a burglary.

Deputies learned that $9,000 worth of jewelry, medication, electronic tools, and a firearm had been taken from the home. The firearm was in a safe, authorities said.

According to LSO, home surveillance provided a good description of the suspect vehicle, and while a deputy was checking the daily “hot sheet”, a match was noticed.

LSO said the description of the burglary vehicle was also wanted in connection to an assault charge. The broadcast for the domestic assault provided the registered owner's name. The car was tracked to a motel room, and a search warrant was obtained.

On Tuesday, the warrant was served, and Michael Bennett was found to be in possession of many of the stolen items, as well as 2.3 grams of meth.

Inside the vehicle, 24 “M” series fireworks were also located. The firearm was not located, however.

Bennett was lodged for burglary, possession of methamphetamine and possession of an explosive device.