Business as usual at North American box office amid virus

According to the weekend’s box office numbers, North American audiences are not staying away from theaters amid virus concerns.

Studios on Sunday estimate that “Onward” earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations. (Source: CNN, 20th Century Studios, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Universal Pictures, Disney/Pixar)

Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” topped the charts and the basketball drama “The Way Back” also opened in line with expectations.

Internationally it picked up $28 million.

Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact.

“The Invisible Man” fell to second place in its second weekend with $15.2 million.

And “The Way Back” picked up $8.5 million from largely older audiences.

