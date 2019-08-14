Business changes amid building renovation

Soon, you could see some changes to a historic Haymarket building.

(Source: KOLN).

And one of it's long-time tenants tells 10/11 NOW, it'll be leaving.

But with subtraction, comes some additions.

It all has to do with the proposed Huber Redevelopment Project for 8th and Q streets.

Currently it's home to From Nebraska Gift Shop and Licorice International, but an employee there says they'll soon be leaving that spot.

As the Haymarket grows, it continues to change and expand and the same goes for the Huber Building.

Pictures from the proposal show the building back in 1905, but soon that look will be changing if the redevelopment project is approved.

"It's going to only mean great things for downtown, and people that want to be downtown,” said From Nebraska owner, Barb Ballard.

The proposal shows plans to expand from Nebraska to the whole first floor of the building.

"We will have some bumps here and there but that is expected with any construction,” said Ballard.

It currently shares a wall with Licorice International, which will be moving.

An employee says they'll be moving to 7th street.

Right now the second floor is home to the Haymarket Children's Theater, which is leaving in a couple weeks.

The developer has big plans for the spot.

"The second floor would be a residential condominium project, up to 7,500 square feet of residential,” said Downtown Redevelopment Manager, Hallie Salem.

It would also include a rooftop deck and renovations to the current building.

But the project would cost an estimated $2.2 Million, which Urban Development believes would not be possible without some TIF funding.

"It's just one more great example of a historic renovation project,” said Salem.

That TIF funding would be just more than $500,000.

As for what's next, it's scheduled to go to the planning commission September 4th and then to city council.