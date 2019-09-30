Business owner on Highway 77 wants light, reduced speed limit after serious crash

A business owner at the intersection of Highway 77 and Waverly Road is looking for change after the most recent crash sent four people to the hospital.

Emergency crews respond to a crash near Highway 77 and Waverly Road Sunday afternoon. (Source: KOLN)

Two of the people sent to the hospital are in critical condition after a car ran a stop sign and crashed into another car going northbound on 77 Sunday afternoon.

Restore Muscle Cars owner Dave Hall said accidents happen very often at the intersection.

"We had a young kid who was killed in his farm truck a couple of years ago," Hall said.

The crash he mentioned was in 2016 when UNL student Brandon Gerdes died after crashing into a semi-truck. We spoke to a person then who wanted a stop light at the intersection.

Hall said his business also has issues with the intersection.

"Just the other day we had a semi-truck leaving here with a load of cars on it and he was pulling out to go across. He could barely make it without another semi hitting him," Hall said.

We're still waiting to hear from the Nebraska Department of Transportation to hear if they are considering anything to make the intersection safer.

Hall says he wants the same thing other people have wanted for a couple of years.

"I think either the speed limit needs to be slower or we do need to put in something whether it's a light or a flashing light," Hall said.