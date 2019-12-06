Landscaper turned holiday decorator helps families avoid falls

Homeowners across the country are getting their homes ready for the holidays, trimming their treas and hanging up Christmas lights.

But it can be dangerous.

200 people per day wind up in the ER during this time from holiday decorating injuries, a majority of those involve falls.

In fact, the fear of falling is what keeps many people from hanging lights outside their homes, but for those who can afford it, there is another option.

David Hastreiter of Festive Expressions, Illuminations & Decor has loved Christmas for as long as he can remember, but now he's expanded beyond decorating his own front yard to decking the house of those across the community.

"We average around 100 to 115 homes a year," Hastreiter said.

Hastreiter is a landscaper by trade, but needed something to fill the fall and winter months. So he got in the Christmas business, hanging lights for those who don't want to or who can't do it themselves.

"The number one reason is the safety factor, fear of heights, fear of ladders," Hastreiter said.

His trained staff has experience and take precautions your typical homeowner may not.

"We have ladder stabilizers, safety harnesses, Hastreiter said.

Besides taking the risk off the homeowner, Hastreiter said they can light just about anything.

"Santa, snowmen, trees," Hastreiter said. "There's so many different things you can do and that's what makes it fun."

He and his crew have been working non-stop since before Thanksgiving, and he's still getting phone calls with requests.

Hastreiter said his prices this year ranged from $500 to $6500, that includes set-up, cost of lights and any maintenance and take down.

If you're interested mark your calendar for August 2020, that's when he recommends you call to get on his calendar.