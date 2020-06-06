Businesses supporting black owned restaurants in Lincoln

Restaurants are navigating a global pandemic and civil unrest with protests, marches and riots. A few local places teamed up and are using social media to help support black owned restaurants here in the Capitol City.

Restaurants have taken a economic hit from COVID-19 and social distancing regulations. Goldenrod pastries, PePe’s Bistro and others in the community are hoping to spread awareness for restaurants that are black owned in Lincoln.

The message was simple: "Support black-owned restaurants in LNK" circulated social media.

The original post includes 11 restaurants, but a second post includes nearly 20.

A couple of them were JuJu's Vegan Cajun & Creole Cuisine and Sarah's Southern Comfort Food.

Both businesses have different recipes and specialties, but they both want to make a positive impact on the community.

If you're looking to grab some food, the best way is connecting with the businesses through their Facebook pages because of COVID regulations.

Black-owned Businesses

LNK Restaurants/bars

A Taste Of Louisiana (Food Truck, order via phone, 337-252-3163)

Capitol Cigar Lounge

Flydogz

Grandpa’s Ribs (Food Truck, call for more details, 402-601-4771)

Grannyweavs Soul Food & Catering

Juju's Vegan Cajun&Creole Cuisine (https://www.facebook.com/jujusVEGAN/)

M&J’s Southern Style Food

Mary Ellen’s

Prepped by Lauren (Food Prep, https://prepped-by-lauren.square.site/)

Sarah’s Southern Comfort Foods (https://www.facebook.com/SarahsSouthernComfortFoodsLLC/)

Screamers Dining & Cabaret

Stur 22 Lounge Caribbean & African Kitchen

Tiru Ethiopian

Unbewingable

Woosie's Wings & What Not (Food Truck, https://www.facebook.com/woosiesfood/)

Other LNK Businesses

72 select barbershop

Ari’s Arrangements

Art Bus LNK

Aspen Trip Mua

Berks Barber Shop & Tattoo Studio

Corn Coast Cuts

D-Wayne (Emceeing/Events)

Daleelah's Dynasty Virgin Hair (Insta: @daleelahsdynasty)

Dasanni Speaks Wire Jewelry (dasannispeakswirejewelry.com)

Decorate 2 Celebrate

Dr. Antoni Schutz - Parallels Counseling

Evolve Gear 2020

Fit4Lincoln

Gamers

Gigi’s braids

Hair and Makeup by Alisha

J Olivia Photography

Kerry’s exterior cleaning

Kualdom Creations

Ky Fro-tography

LadiiEgypt’s Brow Paradise

Letura Idigima Photography

LNK cleaning

Lois Beauty lashes & brows

Miles OfSmiles

New beginnings child development center

Next level barbershop

O ST Barbershop

Oasis Barber Shop

Off The Top Barbershop

Quality Is Kie (insta: @onlykgriggs)

Redwine Photography

Roots Collective

S&Jdesigns

Simple Lawn & Tree Service

The Osiri Experience (beauty salon)

The Wholly Way (www.thewhollyway.com)

Total Image

Twisted Up and Cuts

Vicente Clothiers (Eddie Brown)

Voface Magazine

Yellow Pear Collective

Zen Salon and Physical Wellness

