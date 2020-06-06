Businesses supporting black owned restaurants in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Restaurants are navigating a global pandemic and civil unrest with protests, marches and riots. A few local places teamed up and are using social media to help support black owned restaurants here in the Capitol City.
Restaurants have taken a economic hit from COVID-19 and social distancing regulations. Goldenrod pastries, PePe’s Bistro and others in the community are hoping to spread awareness for restaurants that are black owned in Lincoln.
The message was simple: "Support black-owned restaurants in LNK" circulated social media.
The original post includes 11 restaurants, but a second post includes nearly 20.
A couple of them were JuJu's Vegan Cajun & Creole Cuisine and Sarah's Southern Comfort Food.
Both businesses have different recipes and specialties, but they both want to make a positive impact on the community.
If you're looking to grab some food, the best way is connecting with the businesses through their Facebook pages because of COVID regulations.
Black-owned Businesses
LNK Restaurants/bars
A Taste Of Louisiana (Food Truck, order via phone, 337-252-3163)
Capitol Cigar Lounge
Flydogz
Grandpa’s Ribs (Food Truck, call for more details, 402-601-4771)
Grannyweavs Soul Food & Catering
Juju's Vegan Cajun&Creole Cuisine (https://www.facebook.com/jujusVEGAN/)
M&J’s Southern Style Food
Mary Ellen’s
Prepped by Lauren (Food Prep, https://prepped-by-lauren.square.site/)
Sarah’s Southern Comfort Foods (https://www.facebook.com/SarahsSouthernComfortFoodsLLC/)
Screamers Dining & Cabaret
Stur 22 Lounge Caribbean & African Kitchen
Tiru Ethiopian
Unbewingable
Woosie's Wings & What Not (Food Truck, https://www.facebook.com/woosiesfood/)
Other LNK Businesses
72 select barbershop
Ari’s Arrangements
Art Bus LNK
Aspen Trip Mua
Berks Barber Shop & Tattoo Studio
Corn Coast Cuts
D-Wayne (Emceeing/Events)
Daleelah's Dynasty Virgin Hair (Insta: @daleelahsdynasty)
Dasanni Speaks Wire Jewelry (dasannispeakswirejewelry.com)
Decorate 2 Celebrate
Dr. Antoni Schutz - Parallels Counseling
Evolve Gear 2020
Fit4Lincoln
Gamers
Gigi’s braids
Hair and Makeup by Alisha
J Olivia Photography
Kerry’s exterior cleaning
Kualdom Creations
Ky Fro-tography
LadiiEgypt’s Brow Paradise
Letura Idigima Photography
LNK cleaning
Lois Beauty lashes & brows
Miles OfSmiles
New beginnings child development center
Next level barbershop
O ST Barbershop
Oasis Barber Shop
Off The Top Barbershop
Quality Is Kie (insta: @onlykgriggs)
Redwine Photography
Roots Collective
S&Jdesigns
Simple Lawn & Tree Service
The Osiri Experience (beauty salon)
The Wholly Way (www.thewhollyway.com)
Total Image
Twisted Up and Cuts
Vicente Clothiers (Eddie Brown)
Voface Magazine
Yellow Pear Collective
Zen Salon and Physical Wellness