Buttercup Bakery is now open for business in Lincoln

We're just a little more than two weeks away from Valentine's Day, but already, bakeries across Lincoln are getting ready for the rush of orders that'll be coming in. This includes Buttercup Bakery, which just opened up Friday, January 24, 2019 in central Lincoln.

When you walk through the door at Buttercup Bakery, you'll find all types of sweet treats like red velvet brownies, decorative cookies and the popular chocolate covered strawberries.

At only 21 years old, owner Courtney Barth knew she wanted to turn her passion for baking into her purpose.

"I just love the way people feel when they eat the things I make. It makes them feel good about whatever they're eating," Barth tells 10/11.

Buttercup Bakery is offering special deals on treats for Valentine's Day which you can pre-order or walk right in and pick up. Buttercup Bakery is located on the southwest corner of 27th and O Streets.

