C & L Dairy Sweet to sell after destroyed by tornado

The owners of C & L Dairy Sweet have confirmed to 1011 Now that they are selling the spot where their business was previously located. Hap Loomis owned and operated the business with her children and grandchildren for 40 years. On May 5, a tornado touched down and destroyed the business.

The owners say they were grandfathered into a number of rules and regulation due to the age of their establishment, and if they tried to rebuild the planning commission would require so many renovations that they wouldn’t see a profit.

Their property is currently for sale on Zillow for $395,000 for the 1.9 acre lot.