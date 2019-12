A new CBD shop has opened for business in Gateway Mall.

CBD Remedies opened its doors in Gateway Mall, after opening its first location in Lincoln in 2017,

“We’re excited to welcome CBD Remedies with their unique products and affinity for partnerships to Gateway Mall,” said Becky Sidles, marketing director at Gateway Mall.

CBD Remedies officially opened in the mall on November 27, 2019 near J.C. Penney.