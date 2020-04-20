Three new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Central Nebraska

The Central District Health Department is reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19 in Central Nebraska.

Included are a female in her 60's from Hamilton County, a female in her 80's from Hall County, and a male in his 60's from Hall County.

Currently, there are 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Hall County, 98 in Adams County, and 124 in Dawson County.

There are 18 confirmed cases in Hamilton County and 52 in Buffalo.

Two additional deaths were also reported in Douglas County on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 1,525 confirmed cases across Nebraksa and 33 deaths.