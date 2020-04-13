Central District Health says positive testing rate at 20-25% for the district

In a press conference on Monday, Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department said positive tests are increasing rapidly, and that the district is now seeing positive cases at a rate of 20-25%.

"Now we have to assume as we have for some time, that the COVID virus is everywhere. We are seeing widespread in our area people who are showing symptoms as well as those who are asymptomatic." said Anderson.

Anderson also said it is usually in the second week of contracting the virus that people in the area are starting to get sicker from the disease,

"For those who are going to get sicker, it usually happens in the second week of the virus."

She went on to say that we must continue our social distancing efforts in order to keep the spread as low as possible.

Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele reiterated what Anderson had to say as far as social distancing measure and said it will likely be some time before distancing measure are relaxed. And said he will continue going off the guidelines from President Trump and Governor Pete Ricketts.

The district is now at 174 positive cases with 161 of those being in Hall County. Another press conference with more updates on Thursday, April 16.