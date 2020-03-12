CHER announces postponement of "Here We Go Again Tour"

CHER has announced the postponement of all concerts on the "Here We Go Again Tour" effective immediately. Cher's Pinnacle Bank Arena date has been moved to November 12.

"I'm heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first. The shows have been really special, but nothing is more important than everybody's safety. I’m excited to see everyone when we’re back out on the road,” said CHER.

Currently held tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed if fans want to keep their tickets and current seat locations. Refunds can be received at the point of purchase.

The show will begin at 7:30 p.m. as originally scheduled. For more information, visit www.PinnacleBankArena.com or call 402.904.4444.

Re-scheduled dates below:

DATE MARKET VENUE

9/8/2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

9/10/2020 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

9/12/2020 Charleston, SC North Charleston Coliseum

9/14/2020 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center

9/16/2020 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

9/18/2020 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena

9/20/2020 Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

9/22/2020 Green Bay, WI Resch Center

9/24/2020 Madison, WI Kohl Center

9/26/2020 Fargo, ND FargoDome

9/28/2020 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

9/30/2020 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena

10/2/2020 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

10/4/2020 Casper, WY Casper Events Center

10/6/2020 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena

10/8/2020 Boise, ID Ford Idaho Center

10/10/2020 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena

10/12/2020 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena

10/14/2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

10/17/2020 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

11/12/2020 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

12/5/2020 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

