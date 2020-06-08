Good Sam/ Mary Lanning open to visitors with limits

Both Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings and CHI-Good Samaritan in Kearney changed visitor policies Monday to allow one visitor per patient and up to two visitors for minors.

CHI Health Good Samaritan hospital released this statement Monday:

"Starting Monday, June 8, CHI Health Good Samaritan is once again open to visitors on a limited basis after three months.

Monday, Good Samaritan hospital patients are allowed visits from one healthy adult. Minor patients will continue to receive visits from up to two parents/guardians. Patients receiving end of life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.

In the interest of safety for patients, staff and visitors, there may be circumstances requiring alterations to the hospital’s guidelines.

All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival including temperature checks using a touchless thermometer. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times and are encouraged to supply their own mask or homemade face covering.

Patients and visitors can gain access to the hospital through the Emergency Room and the West Tower entrances. The west entrance is open weekdays, 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. The ER entrance is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Small deliveries like food and flowers will be allowed, as well.

The hospital has instituted additional measures to promote social distancing.

“New signage and furniture placement promote social distancing in our larger waiting rooms. We’ve added Plexiglass partitions in several areas including our admission bays, gift shop and coffee cart. Areas like our smaller waiting rooms, as well as family kitchens and meditation rooms, where separation is a challenge, remain closed,” said Michael Schnieders, president. “Overall, our cleaning protocols are being increased with the safety of our patients, visitors and staff in mind.”

Meanwhile, Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings also released a statement Monday regarding a change in its visitor policy.:

"As the statewide guidelines about COVID-19 change, Mary Lanning Healthcare is relaxing some of its visitor guidelines while maintaining others for now.

Some of the significant changes include allowing one healthy adult visitor in a patient’s room at any given time. Immediate family members are still preferred.

Screening of visitors will be simplified but visitors still need to use the North Entrance only.

The following is a complete list of the visitation guidelines, which go into effect Monday, June 8.

1. Visitors should continue to use the North Entrance only.

2. Visiting hours are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on weekends.

3. One healthy adult visitor (immediate family preferred) is allowed in the patient room at a time.

4. No visitors under age 18 are allowed.

5. Minor patients, NICU and newborns are allowed two healthy parents/guardians at a time.

6. One healthy adult support person is allowed for surgery patients at the time of surgery. One visitor per patient is allowed on the nursing unit if the patient is admitted.

7. No visitors will be allowed for patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

8. In extenuating circumstances, such as imminent end-of-life situations, after major surgery or patients requiring extra support, temporary visitation terms may be granted. The patient’s care team must approve all exceptions.

9. Clinical staff has the authority to monitor the number of visitors and restrict visitation as needed to meet the patient’s needs.

10. All visitors will continue to be screened when entering the hospital.

a. Screening will be minimized. Visitors will be asked: “Have you felt ill or had symptoms of an illness within the last 24 hours?”

b. Visitors will be required to wear a mask while in the building.

c. Visitors may wear their own mask. If they do not have one, the hospital will provide a cloth mask"