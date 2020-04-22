CHI Health, CommonSpirit offering support group for pregnant women

CHI Health is partnering with CommonSpirit Health to provide a virtual support group for pregnant women. CommonSpirit Health said one in five pregnant women will develop depression during their pregnancy.

CommonSpirit Health systems director Barbara Sheehy said this allows pregnant women to still talk with each other during this pandemic. "It's really helpful for women," Sheehy said, "Just to hear from others and realize that some of their anxieties and fears are not just them, they're shared by others."

CHI Health division vice president of women's health Lisa Strasheim said it's very important for women to discuss their concerns with others during pregnancy. "I'm still really glad we're allowed to have a labor support person," Strasheim said, "That is so very important."

The support group will meet every Tuesday at 4:00 pm. "Having that ability to talk freely and say somethings," Sheehy said, "That sometimes they may be less inclined to share with family members or others can be healing."

This service is available to all pregnant women, including women at CHI Health locations in Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, and Hastings.