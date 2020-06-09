CHI Health St. Elizabeth giving away free masks

CHI Health St. Elizabeth will be handing out 2,000 free protective masks on its campus on Saturday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Individuals who would like a free mask is encouraged to drive through the hospital’s main entrance circle drive just off 70th Street and Wedgewood Drive. CHI Health St.

Elizabeth President Derek Vance and additional staff members will be handing out the masks to community members while supplies last. At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson wanted to ensure CHI Health could help protect the community while also preserving vital personal protective equipment for health care workers. CHI Health had thousands of washable, two-ply poly cotton blend masks made in an effort to help keep individuals inside and outside our hospitals safe.

“Wearing a mask is vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Vance. “We understand that not everyone has access to a mask. The Lincoln community has stepped up to support its health care workers and hospital staff in many ways over the last few months... whether it was a food donation, a thank you card or sidewalk chalk art. We also want to give back and contribute to the safety of our community outside our hospital walls.”

Two thousand masks will also be handed out at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney on Saturday morning. In addition, CHI Health is working with community partners in the Metro to make sure at-risk populations have access to these masks.