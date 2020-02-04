CHI Health St. Elizabeth promoting education program to avoid child burn injuries

CHI Health-St. Elizabeth is partnering with Lincoln Fire and Rescue to create an education program to help kids avoid burn injuries.

The program is called 'Hot! That Hurts' and is being taught to kindergartners at Lincoln Public Schools.

CHI Health Burn Center Director Eric Jensen said parents also need to be cautious of hot items near their kids.

"Kids want to be around us, at least when they're young and impressionable," Jensen said, "They want to be around us and if we can take time and educate them as young children, I think it'll benefit them in the long run. Hopefully, it'll prevent some of those accidents as they grow older."

According to CHI Health, it received 200 child burn patients in 2019. They said they've used this education program for two years.

Jensen also said people need to be extra cautious when using several things in the kitchen.

"It's easy when we're hungry or when were wanting something quickly to try and rush through things," Jensen said, "We don't always think about the microwave being hot, but when those things do come out of there, they are very hot."

If you do get burned, Jensen recommends not using ice to soothe the pain, ice will cause more damage to the skin. He recommends people use something cool for the pain.