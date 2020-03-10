CHI St. Elizabeth: What Lincoln COVID-19 patients can expect

The number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States is now topping 800.

It’s widespread and will likely turn into a pandemic and a lot of viewers are asking what you should do if you develop symptoms – CHI Health St. Elizabeth has answers.

St. Elizabeth says that it hasn’t tested anyone for COVID-19 here in Lincoln but it wants potential patients in the capital city to know that their first contact with doctors should not be in person.

“We can do so much more if you call ahead with even five minutes heads up,” said Derek Vance the president of the hospital. “Meet you at the door or outside the door and take appropriate steps so if you do have something that’s contagious we’re not spreading that through the waiting room.”

Those five minutes gives health care workers in the emergency department time to gear up in gloves, gowns and masks.

“Staff members if they know you’re coming can meet you at the door with a mask,” said Vance. “Then we’ll bring you back to the triage area and then we can get you taken care of.”

The emphasis here is keeping the outside contact down.

St. Elizabeth also says if you are unsure of your symptoms its best to call first and consult with someone or use their virtual care program.

“For a limited time we’re offering our Virtual Care service for free,” said Tim Plante the Vice President of Patient Care Services. “A phone, webcam, on Skype and we will connect you with one of our providers so they can screen you.”

As Nebraska gears up for the virus to inevitably spread St. Elizabeth says that they are ready to accommodate long-term patients.

“We would keep patients in what we call a negative pressure room,” said Vance. “This is a special environment which is pressurized negatively, so it essentially quarantines that patient in one area.”

Bryan Health says their plan to accommodate COVID-19 symptoms follows DHHS’s intake outlines.

