CHI Health hosts its first drive-thru hiring fair

CHI Health hosted its first drive-thru hiring fair Friday morning.

Applicants could drive through a station at CHI Health Nebraska Heart where recruiters handed out applications and information packets. This is a first for the hospital, but as unemployment continues to plague Nebraska, the hospital is looking for applicants to fill jobs around the board.

"I know we have some nursing positions we are always looking for the dietary department those would be some highly needed areas at the hospital now," said Colette Toline, RN Director of Nursing Nebraska Heart Hosptial.

If you missed the drive-thru fair but are still interested in applying for a job, CHI Health said the best place to look is on their website.