CHI Health launches virtual grocery store, meal service for staff

To relieve some burden and help provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic, CHI Health has launched a virtual grocery store and meal service for its staff.

Through an online portal, CHI Health employees can shop for basic household essentials like milk, eggs, bread, turkey breast and more. They can also order take and bake entrees to feed the family including options like lasagna or chicken pot pie. Easy assemble meal kits are also available with selections like chicken fajita, pulled pork and meatloaf. Pizzas, soups, salads and desserts are also ready for purchase.

CHI Health’s food and nutrition teams at various hospital campuses came up with this concept. It launched at CHI Health CUMC-Bergan Mercy last week and begins Monday April 20th, at additional CHI Health hospitals in Kearney, Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Council Bluffs.

“It really is a one-of-a-kind store covering multiple hospitals throughout the region. It’s one of the first we’re aware of in the Midwest,” said Terri Hill, division director of nutrition and patient food services for CHI Health. “We get to pay back to the employees that are working enormous hours, taking care of patients, not able to go shopping or to local restaurants. This way we can use our kitchen space to provide them wholesome, healthy foods that taste good and are convenient.”

The service was designed to accommodate hospital staff who work either the day or night shift. Employees can place orders by 5 p.m. on any given night and pick them up by 6:30 a.m. the following morning. Curb-side pick-up is available upon request or employees can pick orders up in their hospital kitchens. Food purchases can be deducted from an employee’s pay right when they order, making the process simple.