CHI Health offering online chat for COVID-19 concerns

CHI Health is now offering a COVID-19 online chat option for people to understand their risk and what care options are available.

According to a release by CHI Health, the service is free and is called the Provider Chat, and connects people with a health care provider in a secure online chat.

"Here’s how it works – go to CHI Health’s Coronavirus page and take the Questionnaire. If you appear to be high risk, you can click on the live provider chat link for immediate access to a CHI Health provider who can answer your COVID questions. Again, the service is free and in real time," CHI Health said in a release.

Here’s the link: https://www.chihealth.com/coronavirus

The chat feature will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. After hours, consumers will be directed to a free virtual visit with a provider.