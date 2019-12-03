CHI Health prepares to open new Pediatric Place

After a year of construction, on Tuesday CHI Health St. Elizabeth held a ribbon-cutting for its new pediatric emergency department called, “Pediatric Place”.

The million-dollar project is the first of its kind in Lincoln and the Midwest.

The Lincoln Chamber of Commerce began the open house with an official ribbon cutting for the new place, with a specialized eight-bed emergency room built just for kids.

Each room is complete with a colorful mural inspired by each donor.

The Director of Emergency Services in Pediatrics tells 10/11 NOW, the goal is to provide families and kids with a comfortable experience.

This is an opportunity for parents to stay right here in Lincoln, and so they are with their support group they are with their loved ones, and are in a familiar environment,” said Gary Howard.

Howard says Pediatric Place is a kid-friendly environment, separated away from the adults.

It services as an emergency department but also can admit children in the same department.

The Pediatric Place will officially open its doors to patients on December 10th.