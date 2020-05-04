CHI Health provides staff, lab for Test Nebraska initiative

CHI Health is deploying staff and resources to support the statewide Test Nebraska initiative.

At the request of Governor Pete Ricketts and with the help of the Nebraska National Guard, CHI Health is staffing a mobile medical tent at the CHI Health Center in Omaha. In addition, CHI Health St. Elizabeth will serve as the state lab where all the Test Nebraska swabs will be run.

Because of its close partnership with CHI Health, the Metropolitan Entertainment and Convention Authority (MECA) has agreed for the CHI Health Center to serve as the first Omaha testing site as part of Test Nebraska.

Testing will begin Monday, May 4, at 1 p.m. in Lot D, north of the CHI Health Center, and will continue through 6 p.m.

The first round of testing will be health care workers and first responders who signed up for Test Nebraska online. They will be scheduled to come to the drive-thru site where CHI Health doctors, nurses and additional medical staff will swab them. Hours of testing will expand throughout the week.

From there, all tests will be sent to CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, where additional equipment and machines have been set up in the hospital’s laboratory. At the request of the governor, CHI Health St. Elizabeth will serve as the primary lab for Test Nebraska. Hospital staff will man the laboratory 24 hours a day, continuously running tests to ensure a 48-hour result turnaround.

This is a mobile medical tent that will stay at the CHI Health Center through Saturday before moving to a new location in the Metro. The CHI Health medical staff will follow to support the mobile medical tent and its testing needs.