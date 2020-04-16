CHI Health sends resources from Lincoln to Grand Island amid COVID-19 outbreak

As Grand Island faces an outbreak of COVID-19, resources have been sent from Lincoln to help. CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said ventilators were sent from Lincoln to Grand Island earlier this week.

As of Thursday, there are 12 COVID-19 patients in the Intensive Care Unit at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island. Dr. Robertson said 11 of those patients are on ventilators.

Within the last 36 hours, five COVID-19 patients were transferred from Grand Island to Omaha for treatment. Dr. Robertson said they transferred stable patients to ensure there is ICU capacity for any emergency patients who may come into the hospital that are too unstable to transfer.

CHI Health’s Transfer Center continues to monitor the situation in Grand Island and any need for transfers.

Dr. Robertson said, despite the high number of COVID-19 cases in Grand Island, CHI Health St. Francis faces no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment.

Across Grand Island, Kearney and Lincoln there are 33 COVID-19 patients at CHI Health facilities. In Omaha, there are 25 COVID-19 positive patients at CHI Health facilities.

