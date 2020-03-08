CHI Health sets up Help Line to calm fears about coronavirus

CHI Health has set up a Help Line to help calm fears, answer questions and direct patients who may be at high risk for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Individuals curious about COVID-19 or who are worried they are infected by the virus are asked to visit CHIHealth.com/coronavirus . There will be three questions for individuals to answer. They will ask about recent travel, exposure to those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and whether they're suffering from a lower respiratory illness and fever over 100.4 degrees.

If an individual appears to be high risk, they will be directed to a special Help Line. A health care provider will call within 30 minutes to discuss what needs to happen next. Help is available 24 hours a day.

This Help Line screening is free. Because CHI Health has patients from Kearney to Corning, IA, CHI Health wants to make sure everyone has access to critical information about COVID-19.

CHI Health wants to ease fears and to make sure possible COVID-19 patients do not just show up at a clinic or hospital where they may expose others. In addition to the Help Line, CHI Health will also be taking extra precautions at hose clinics and hospitals, staff will be screening patients when they arrive to eliminate potential spread of coronavirus.

