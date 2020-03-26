CHI Health to begin COVID-19 testing Friday

CHI Health will begin testing for COVID-19 Friday in its in-house CHI Health laboratory.

CHI Health said it will have the capacity to complete 180-270 tests per day with a 24-48 hour turnaround.

The spokesperson said any test given at CHI Health clinics and hospitals will be processed in CHI Health's own lab. CHI Health said this will simplify the testing process, expedite results and ease some of the pressure being put on the state lab.

CHI said testing will be available first to those most at risk until more test kits become available.

This is not a drive-thru test.

CHI Health medical providers will order the test based on who is at greatest need starting with critically ill patients and exposed health care and EMS workers.

The lab is in Omaha with plans to expand in Lincoln, Kearney and Grand Island.