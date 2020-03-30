CHI Health to open drive-thru testing site for health care workers, first responders

In partnership with the City of Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, CHI Health will stand-up a remote, in-car testing site at North Star High School on Tuesday, March 31. The testing site will be operational seven days a week from 2-6 p.m.

The testing is not for the general public.

Testing will first be prioritized for health care workers and first responders, workers in nursing homes and correctional facilities and residents of group homes with vulnerable populations. All these individuals must have a physician order and appointment to receive testing.

In the event that testing supplies and capabilities remain after the prioritized populations, those who are high risk with documented exposure and/or symptoms may be eligible for testing with a physician order and appointment. Examples of risk factors include heart disease, diabetes and/or those with an immunocompromised state such as cancer treatment or dialysis.

“CHI Health has been working closely with our community partners to provide the very best care and resources during this challenging time,” said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and CHI Health Nebraska Heart. “Our first responders and health care professionals are on the front lines of caring for those with COVID-19. It’s important for us to care for them while they care for our community.”