CHI Health treating 102 potential COVID-19 patients across its 14 hospitals

As of Thursday morning, CHI Health said it is treating 102 confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients across their 14 hospitals in Nebraska and Iowa.

CHI Health CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson said there are 49 patients admitted across the 14 hospitals with confirmed COVID-19.

Another 53 patients admitted to the hospitals have pending COVID-19 test results.

CHI Health’s 14 hospitals are in Lincoln, Grand Island, Kearney, Nebraska City, Schuyler, Omaha, Papillion, and Plainview in Nebraska and Corning Council Bluffs, and Missouri Valley in Iowa.

Supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) at CHI Health

Dr. Robertson said CHI Health facilities are not currently experiencing any difficulties in having enough PPE to care for the patients that are coming into the hospitals and clinics.

CHI Health is part of one of the largest health systems in the country, allowing the hospitals to have a large supply chain.

CHI Health facilities are watching their utilization, or “burn rate,” of N-95 masks and face shields, but Dr. Robertson said there has not been an issue.

Response across the state

In Lincoln CHI Health St. Elizabeth has opened up the entire floor to treat COVID-19 patients at the request of the state.

Dr. Robertson also commended the team at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island as they deal with a “hot spot” of COVID outbreak.

A triage unit was set up outside of the Emergency Department at St. Francis as the hospital saw a “mini-surge” of patients coming in with respiratory symptoms.

Dr. Robertson said this was to treat patients outside of the Emergency Department and eliminate any possible spread.

Planning by the leadership teams in Lincoln and Papillion allowed CHI Health to assist the state in accepting patients from the Carter House in Blair after an outbreak in the senior living facility.

Enough beds for a potential surge

CHI Health is not looking at additional physical space for hospital beds, according to Dr. Robertson. The hospitals have the capacity to double space from about 1,000 patients to more than 2,000 patients.

CHI Health hospitals have a total of 320 ICU beds, but can create more by utilizing operating and recovery rooms.

Dr. Robertson said CHI Health hospitals also have 116 traditional ventilators and 111 anesthesia machines that can be used as ventilators.

In use on Thursday, across all patients in all hospitals, was a little over 100 ICU beds and 44 ventilators.

COVID 19 testing

CHI Health has completed 1,274 COVID-19 tests with 123 positives.

Dr. Robertson said, so far, CHI Health has not done more than about 150 tests on a given day at the lab in Omaha. The lab has the capacity to do 297 tests in a day – a number they have not reached.

The hospital system is currently waiting on a reagent to process tests in other locations, including in Lincoln.

Involvement in Trials

According to Dr. Robertson, CHI Health is in the process of applying and working toward getting involved in several COVID-19 trials.

CHI Health is highly interested in a trial on the use of plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19. Dr. Robertson said hospital officials are working to become an approved site for the trial.

CHI Health has also made a trial available to any staff and providers that could be exposed to COVID-19. This second trial is on the use of preventative treatment involving Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin.